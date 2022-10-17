Voters in Lompoc are left to decide on issues ranging from funding for district-wide school improvements, a transient tax increase to electing a mayor, school board and city council members.

The Santa Barbara County Elections Office, which began sending out mail-in ballots on Oct. 10 in preparation for the Nov. 8 General Election, has provided polling information, key dates and information on local voting measures that also are accessible online at www.countyofsb.org/2813/General-Election

What is Measure A2022?

The newest general obligation bond on the ballot, Measure A2022, is a $125 million school improvement bond that would make available an additional $46 million in matching funds from the state, bringing the total to $171 million.

The money would go toward improving student learning environments throughout the district, according to LUSD school officials.

The bond would be financed through Lompoc property owners who would pay a tax rate of about 6 cents per $100 of assessed value, or $60 per $100,000 while bonds are outstanding — estimated to be approximately 38 years.

An example provided illustrates the cost imposed on a property valued at $500,000 would cost a homeowner $300 per year, or less than $1 a day to improve local campuses, officials said.

Projects to be tackled through the bond measure are outlined in a Bond Project List provided to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office by Lompoc Unified.

It specifies that work to be accomplished is not limited to descriptors such as repair, improve, upgrade, expand, modernize, renovate, and reconfigure, but is interpreted broadly to effectively give broad and clear authority to authorized officers and employees of the district who have designated projects to be addressed at learning facilities.

Santa Barbara County’s Nov. 8 ballots to be mailed on Oct. 10 Santa Barbara County’s local election guides should land in voters’ mailboxes next week, with mail-in ballots to follow about a week later as the County Elections Office begins preparing for the Nov. 8 General Election.

A few projects listed include replacing portable classrooms with permanent classroom facilities, upgrading and or acquiring and installing security systems, networks, fencing, security gates, and video surveillance at all school facilities district-wide. Upgrades, acquisition and installation of technology equipment and fixtures including laptops, printers and computer science tools also make the list, as does the modernization of classrooms, science labs, restrooms and common areas.

A full list of projects is available at content.civicplus.com/api/assets/43d04458-dbf1-4f9d-b52b-308376763c00

Other miscellaneous projects mentioned on the list include planning, designing and providing temporary housing deemed necessary; seismic and historic evaluations and site surveys; inspection, sampling and analysis of grounds and buildings for hazardous materials, and equipping classrooms and other school facilities with needed furnishings.

There is no indication of project priority for funding or completion.

Further specifications under the measure would allow the district to enter into agreements with other public agencies or nonprofit organizations for joint use of school facilities financed with the proceeds from the sale of bonds authorized by the proposition.

It also states that in the event of outstanding debt, the district is authorized to exceed the bonding limit with approval from the State Board of Education.

A 55% voter threshold is required for the measure to pass.

A similar bond measure was pursued three other times, most recently with the 2018 Measure E, which fell short of the voter threshold.

What is Measure X2022?

Measure X2022 is a proposed amendment to the existing transient occupancy tax, commonly referred to as TOT.

The approved amendment would increase the established occupancy tax on all room rentals at hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfast inns, short-term rental units, etc., by 1% — from 10% to 11% — for remittance to the city.

In addition to the special tax, the measure would also permit all lodging operators collecting the extra 1% levy, a 2% tax discount allowance.

Accountability measures for the City Council-sponsored initiative ordinance require that the city establish a public safety fund to be used as a depository for the special tax. The ordinance amendment proposes that two accounts are to be maintained within the fund, one for fire (35%) and one for police (65%) uses.

Further, it is stated that the acting city manager, treasurer or his or her designee, must file an annual report with the City Council that then must be available for public consumption.

The measure requires approval from two-thirds of voters for passage.

The proposed ordinance amendment can be accessed at: content.civicplus.com/api/assets/d836e3ac-75b0-496a-bbf3-5268849f8c43

