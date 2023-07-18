The Lompoc Family YMCA is accepting registrations, sponsorships and donations for this year's "Kid’s Fore Character" golf tournament slated for Friday, Sept. 8 at the Mission Club, 4300 Clubhouse Dr., Lompoc.
An awards and dinner reception will follow the tournament and include a live/silent auction which helps to support Lompoc youth and families taking part in YMCA camps, programs, and membership opportunities.
The 23rd annual event, themed “Ketrenia Klassic,” is in memory of the late Ketrenia Hall, late wife of Lompoc Family YMCA board member James M. Hall.
Hall, who was recognized as Lompoc's 2011 Woman of the Year, was also named Channel Islands YMCA Golden Triangle Award winner in 2002 for her various roles as a volunteer.
“The Y appreciates the opportunity to recognize Ketrenia Hall and the entire Hall family at this year’s tournament," said Tommy Speidel, YMCA regional executive director. "The Hall family has shared an incredible amount of time and their talents with the YMCA over the years and we appreciate the opportunity to recognize and thank them for their service."
To register for the event, sponsor or request further information, visit www.ciymca.org/lompoc-golf-tournament or contact Aikia Richardson at Aikia.Richardson@ciymca.org