Righetti's Tai Felemi competes in the shot put during Saturday's Santa Barbara County Track and Field Championships held at Santa Ynez High School. Felemi won the shot put and the discus as Righetti won the team scoring with 132 points on the day.
Righetti's Marcus Gough clears his last hurdle en route to winning the 110-meter hurdles during Saturday's Santa Barbara County Track and Field Championships held at Santa Ynez High School. Gough also won the 300-meter hurdles.
Lompoc's Michael Miclat takes flight during the long jump at Saturday's Santa Barbara County Track and Field Championships held at Santa Ynez High School. Miclat, a junior, won the long jump, high jump, triple jump and 4x100 relay.
Lompoc's Michael Miclat competes in the high jump at Saturday's Santa Barbara County Track and Field Championships held at Santa Ynez High School. Miclat, a junior, won the long jump, high jump, triple jump and 4x100 relay.
It was a relatively good day for northern Santa Barbara County athletes Saturday.
Competing at the Santa Barbara County Track and Field Championships, area athletes ran, threw and jumped their ways to individual titles while the Righetti girls team was crowned the best in the county.
In the meet held on a warm, sunny day at Santa Ynez High School, the Warriors scored 132 points in a dominant team showing, beating second-place Santa Barbara by 42 points in the girls standings. Dos Pueblos was third with 88 points, San Marcos was fourth with 77 and Carpinteria Cate rounded out the top five with 40 points. Pioneer Valley was just outside the top five with 39.67 points.
Santa Ynez was sixth with 37.33 points and Lompoc was eighth with 27 points. Bishop Diego (27), Carpinteria (22), Orcutt Academy (16), Providence (7) and Cabrillo (1) rounded out the scoring on the girls side.
San Marcos breezed to the boys title with 155 points, beating Santa Barbara, which finished in second with 95 points. Righetti's boys were third with 88 points, followed by Dos Pueblos (78) in fourth and Lompoc (76) in fifth.
Bishop Diego was sixth with 30 points, followed by Santa Ynez (29), Pioneer Valley (20), Cate (19), Orcutt Academy (15), Carpinteria (13) and Cabrillo (3).
San Marcos won both the boys and girls frosh/soph championships.
Teams from Santa Maria and St. Joseph did not compete at Saturday's county-wide meet.
Girls results
The Warriors' day started off right with a win in the 4x100 relay. Emily Carpenter, Kendra Daniels, Riley Allen and Sienna Hernandez won in 50.42 seconds, ahead of Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos.
Maraitzel Moreno Gutierrez then added six points with a third-place finish in the 1,600 meters, behind Ellie Gleason and Samsara Chahine of Dos Pueblos.
Righetti senior Tainala Felemi had a strong day, living up to her billing as the top prep thrower in the county. Felemi won the discus with ease, throwing 114-9. Bishop Diego's Clara McDonald was second at 108-3 and Santa Ynez senior Giszelle Hrehor was third at 103-4. Righetti senior Aurey Henry was fourth at 101-8.
Felemi won the shot put at 37-7.75, a mark she hit on her fourth and final attempt. Felemi needed that throw to beat McDonald, who was second at 36-4. Clara Tracewell of San Marcos was third at 33-11.
San Marcos junior Makenzie Fauver won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.85 and Righetti's Tyrah Streeter medaled in fourth place at 18.85.
Righetti's Hernandez medaled in the 400 meters in fourth place at 1:04.58, behind Mackenna Snow and Laila Goodman of Santa Barbara and Providence's Avala Elwood in third.
Righetti's Riley Allen was second in the 100 meters at 12.72, behind winner Kennedy Kirkland of Cate, who won in 12.43. Pioneer Valley sophomore Natalie Diaz-Salto was fourth in 13.24.
In the 800-meter run, Dos Pueblos junior Phoebe Wolfe Lyons won in 2:30.68. Righetti senior Peyton Carrera medaled in fourth place at 2:37.21. Lompoc senior Mallory Branum was fifth in 2:38.33.
Streeter, the Righetti sophomore, was also fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 52.69. Fauver of San Marcos won with ease, in 47.84. Orcutt Academy junior Cassidy Andreadakis was fourth at 57.38.
Righetti's Maraitzel Moreno Gutierrez won the 3,200 meters by over 24 seconds, winning in 12:40.5.
Santa Barbara won the 4x400 relay as Carpenter, Hernandez, Streeter and Carrera combined to finish second. Santa Barbara won in 4:17.25 and Righetti was second at 4:20.18.
Righetti sophomore Kendra Daniels won the high jump at 5-0, ahead of Santa Ynez junior Gabriela Robles who was second at 4-4, tying with Pioneer Valley junior Muisha Naniong and senior Silvia Betancourt.
Daniels was also third in the long jump at 16-0.50, behind Kirkland, the 100-meter dash winner from Cate, who won in 17-6.50. Dos Pueblos junior Elizabeth Yancey was second at 16-7.50.
Ainslee Alexander of Carpinteria won the triple jump at 33-7 and Fauver of San Marcos was second at 32-11.25. Lompoc junior Mirann Mangino wsa third at 30-9.750.
Robles won the pole vault at 9-6 and teammate Nayeli Torres was third at 8-0.
Boys results
Lompoc's 4x100 relay team of Deville Dickerson, Michael Miclat, Sheldon Canley Jr. and Anthony Alonzo won in 43.04 seconds with Dos Pueblos and San Marcos taking second and third. Righetti's team of Brian Monighetti, Jaden Styles, Chris Rivera and Zachary Monighetti was fourth in 44.59.
Canley then won the 100-meter dash in 10.98 seconds.
But the day belonged to teammate Miclat, who won four events, including the 4x100. Miclat, a junior, won the high jump with a personal best of 5 feet, 10 inches. He then won the triple jump and the long jump.
Miclat won the triple jump at 42-4.75, an inch ahead of Santa Barbara's Davis Flanagan, who came up just an inch shy on his final attempt, coming in at 42-3.75.
Miclat won the long jump at 21-8, just ahead of Santa Ynez junior Chase Sylvia, who hit 21-2.5 on his final attempt. Cate's Justin Musyimi was third at 20-11.50.
Miclat won the high jump at 5-10, a mark that San Marcos senior Jackson Murillo also hit, but Miclat had one less fault.
Canley, a senior who's committed to play football at San Diego State as a running back, was third in the 200 meters at 23.11. Justin Hess of San Marcos won in 22.81 and Bishop Diego's Austin Chrestenson was second at 22.98. Chrestenson was second in the 100 at 11.24.
Righetti's Marcus Gough had a wonderful day in the hurdles. The senior, who had a runner-up finish in the hurdles at last year's county meet, doubled in both hurdles events this year. Gough won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.84 seconds, about 1.5 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Jack Randsell of Santa Barbara (17.23). The Dons' Joaquin Greenberg was third in 17.45.
Gough then narrowly edged Randsell in the 300-meter hurdles, winning in 42.74 seconds, with Randsell finishing in 42.96. Jared Martinez of San Marcos was third.
San Marcos senior Jacob Snodgress was first in the 1,600, winning in 4:29.49.
Justin Hess, a San Marcos junior, rolled in the 400, winning by more than a second in 50.73, with Jonas Strand staking second in 52.05.
Santa Ynez senior Zachary Liljenquist had a strong showing in the 800, winning by nearly four seconds in 2:03.35. Bennett Christensen of Dos Pueblos was second in 2:07.25. Righetti junior Adrian Gonzalez medalled in fourth place in 2:12.51.
Santa Barbara sophomore Andreas Dybdahl won the 3,200 in 9:47.46. Orcutt Academy's Alex Ante, a junior, was third in 10:37.77. Righetti's William Funes was fourth in 10:38.76.
San Marcos won the 4x400 relay in 3:33.11 and Righetti's team of Isaac Hernandez, Isaiah Abrigo, Zachary Monighetti and Ethan Hanks was third in 3:39.96.
San Marcos senior Brian Cassriel was first in the pole with a mark of 12-0, beating Colby Todd of Dos Pueblos who took second at 11-6. Liljenquist was third at 11-0.
Righetti's throwers had a solid day. Chase Huguenard won the shot put and junior Philip Snyder won the discus at 120-4. Benjamin Rodriguez-Rios won the discus at 124-3. Huguenard, a senior, won the shot put at 42-3.75. Bishop Diego football standout QuRan Gossett, a junior, was second in the shot at 41-11.50. Righetti senior Chase Lake was fourth at 40-2.50.