The Predictions: St. Joseph-Arroyo Grande highlights packed week of action

St. Joseph (1-0) at Arroyo Grande (1-0)

Both teams were pretty impressive last week, though I think St. Joseph's 44-0 road win over a Mountain League opponent (Paso Robles) was more impressive than Arroyo Grande's 33-21 home over Atascadero, now an Ocean League team.

I think the Knights are pretty heavy favorites in this one, but I am never gonna count out an Arroyo Grande team, especially with Mike Hartman at the helm.

This will be a matchup of two well-prepared teams as Pepe Villasenor counters Hartman. Villasenor's teams have had a mission-like approach to their games and I think they're gonna run the table this spring.

Arroyo Grande will keep it competitive for awhile, but the Knights will pull away thanks to their offensive line and play-makers all over the field.

THE PICK: St. Joseph 33, Arroyo Grande 16

Santa Maria (1-0) at Nipomo (0-1)

(Game set for Saturday, 7 p.m.)

I'm going to pick the Saints, but I'm a bit cautious about it. It's difficult to glean too much information from last week's games, with so many unknowns in this weird spring season, but the Saints were solid in the 21-7 win at Morro Bay while Nipomo showed a major need for improvement in the 24-10 loss at Mission Prep.

Nipomo, if it does get a handle on this offense, could make some drastic improvements with more game reps. Or the Titans could continue to struggle. It'll be interesting to watch how this team improves.

The Saints also have to worry about Nipomo standout Keyshawn Pu'a, who is tough to matchup with his size and physicality.