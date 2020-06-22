Lottery
0 comments

Lottery

  • Updated
  • 0

Daily 3

Midday: 5-7-4

Evening: 4-3-7

Daily 4

3-7-2-8

Daily Derby

1st: 06 Whirl Win

2nd: 02 Lucky Star

3rd: 12 Lucky Charms

Race time: 1:42.82

Estimated jackpot: $424,000

Fantasy 5

04-12-17-18-37

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

11-34-36-52-66

Mega Ball: 07

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

Powerball (Saturday)

10-31-41-63-67

Powerball: 5

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

SuperLotto Plus (Saturday)

07-13-15-25-30

Mega Ball: 13

Estimated jackpot: $17 million

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate, 24, found unresponsive, dies at Lompoc prison
Local

Inmate, 24, found unresponsive, dies at Lompoc prison

Mamoudou Kaba, 24, was found unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. in the U.S. Penitentiary unit, according to prison officials. Responding staff reportedly initiated life-saving measures, and EMS medics arrived and continued providing care before Kaba was ultimately pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News