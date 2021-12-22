The Santa Ynez offense wasn't particularly explosive this past season, but Luke Gildred was particularly consistent. He threw for 1,535 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. He also led the team in rushing with 428 yards and three touchdowns. Gildred, who is a possible Ivy League recruit, wil be back in 2022 as well.
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez, JR QB: 118 for 225, 1,535 yards passing, 19 TDs, 8 INTs; 79 carries, 428 yards, 3 TDs.
