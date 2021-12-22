082021 SYHS NHS FB 03.JPG

Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred tries to shake off a tackle attempt from Nipomo's Adyn Case during an Aug. 20 game.

The Santa Ynez offense wasn't particularly explosive this past season, but Luke Gildred was particularly consistent. He threw for 1,535 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. He also led the team in rushing with 428 yards and three touchdowns. Gildred, who is a possible Ivy League recruit, wil be back in 2022 as well.

Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez, JR QB: 118 for 225, 1,535 yards passing, 19 TDs, 8 INTs; 79 carries, 428 yards, 3 TDs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments