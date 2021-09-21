Player of the Week 02

Luke Gildred threw five touchdown passes in the win over Lompoc on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Santa Ynez, Luke Gildred led his Pirates to a historic victory over Lompoc. Gildred threw five touchdown passes in the 34-30 win over the Braves, Santa Ynez' first win over Lompoc since 2009. Gildred went 18 for 32 for 319 yards with the five touchdowns.  

Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez QB: 18 for 32, 319 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs in 34-30 win over Lompoc.

