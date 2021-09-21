Meanwhile, in Santa Ynez, Luke Gildred led his Pirates to a historic victory over Lompoc. Gildred threw five touchdown passes in the 34-30 win over the Braves, Santa Ynez' first win over Lompoc since 2009. Gildred went 18 for 32 for 319 yards with the five touchdowns.
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez QB: 18 for 32, 319 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs in 34-30 win over Lompoc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.