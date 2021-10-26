Player of the Week 02

Luke Gildred threw five touchdown passes in the win over Lompoc and added three more in the win over Channel Islands on Friday.

Over in Santa Ynez, Luke Gildred, the Pirates' quarterback, used his arm and his legs to power the Pirates to their seventh win of the season. Gildred threw three touchdowns and ran for another as the Pirates pounded Channel Islands.  

Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez QB: 8 for 11 passing, 140 yards, 3 TDs; 4 carries, 100 yards, TD in 47-7 win over Channel Islands.

