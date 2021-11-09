Pirates Playoffs 01

Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred delivers a pass during the home game against Lompoc on Sept. 17. 

Santa Ynez lost to Wildomar Elsinore in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 8 playoffs, but Gildred capped his junior season with a solid performance, throwing for 174 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 90 more. 

Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez QB: 15 for 31 passing, 174 yards, TD, INT; 12 carries, 90 yards.

