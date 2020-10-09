You have permission to edit this article.
LUSD classrooms receive $500 donations for school supplies
LUSD classrooms receive $500 donations for school supplies

Nine-year-olds Brandon Nguyen, Joseph Romero and Ricardo Carmona, from left, share computer time in their fourth grade classroom at La Honda Elementary School in this file photo.

 Bill Morson, file

In order to ease the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic for families and teachers, the Lompoc Unified School District will provide each classroom with an additional $500 to be spent on school supplies, district officials announced Thursday. 

The district will use its federal COVID-19 funding to provide the supplies, according to district Superintendent Trevor McDonald.

“We recognize that distance learning presents multiple challenges. We believe that students need to be provided adequate supplies so they can fully participate in their lessons and we are grateful to be in this position to be able to provide,” McDonald said. 

Each classroom in the 17-school district will identify the supplies that are needed to sustain interactive learning, Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla said. 

According to McDonald, the district Board of Trustees will discuss reopening plans for the school at its Oct. 13 board meeting. 

The district also received supply donations totaling nearly $100,000 from Yardi Systems and United Way after the district suffered the loss of vehicles and school supplies in two separate break-ins on district property. 

