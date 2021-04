The junior post player had a big week, namely the second game of the back-to-back against San Luis Obispo.

Cutliff had 20 points and 17 rebounds in the 70-22 win over the Tigers on Friday, April 23. She finished the week with 28 points and 24 rebounds in the two wins over SLO. The junior is averaging 10.7 points and 8.8 rebounds on the season.

