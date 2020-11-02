Maggi Daane finds joy in helping Marian Regional Medical Center patients, staff

It didn’t take long after retiring from Vandenberg Air Force Base for Maggi Daane, a resident of Santa Maria for over 40 years, to realize that a life of leisure just wasn’t for her. Instead, she decided to pour all her newfound free time into causes close to her heart that would help her community.
“When I retired in 2006 I did the typical go to lunch, go shopping, go traveling thing, and after about 10 months I thought ‘I can’t keep doing this, this is kind of senseless’,” recalled Maggi. “So I decided I wanted to volunteer at the hospital.”
For the last 13 years Maggi has dedicated her time and knowledge to the Marian Regional Medical Center’s patients and staff, serving as lead volunteer for the hospital’s Surgery Waiting Room. Maggi explained that she loves being around people and enjoys helping patients and their families feel at ease while they are at the hospital, many of them there for the very first time.
“In the surgery waiting room I get to meet the patients, the nurses, and the surgeons. We get to know the family and advocate for them once the patient goes in to surgery. It’s a neat relationship that we build each day,” said Daane. “I love what I do there. Of course, right now there are no volunteers working at the hospital because of the pandemic, so I miss it.”
Maggi’s volunteer work with the hospital is just the beginning of the many remarkable ways she has given back to the Santa Maria Valley over the years. She has served on the boards of the Allan Hancock College Foundation, the Marian Regional Medical Center, President of the Volunteer Auxiliary at Marian, Santa Barbara County CASA, and Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County.
“Mission Hope is another passion of mine,” said Maggi. “I am a cancer survivor and I am 10 years cancer free. I celebrate this every day. My cup is always half full and I try to project a positive outlook on my life.”
Maggi’s oncologist, Dr. Robert Dichmann, was the visionary behind the Mission Hope Cancer Center, which provides comprehensive cancer care, radiation oncology, and medical oncology, all under one roof. As a way to show her gratitude and to help other cancer patients in need, Maggi has served as a team leader for the annual Day of Hope event for the last 7 years. As a team leader, she recruits and leads the way for others to get involved in raising much-needed funds for the cancer center.
In addition to her volunteer work in support of health care, Maggi is also passionate about education. She has provided leadership to the Santa Barbara County Board of Education, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, the Advisory Council of the Teacher’s Network, and the Santa Maria Valley Industry Education Council.
“Maggi Daane is an incredible advocate for Santa Barbara County’s youth, and she provides service to our community in invaluable ways,” said Dr. Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools. “The contributions she makes through her volunteering efforts throughout the Santa Maria Valley can fill a resume from top to bottom.”
“Maggi is solid as a rock in her support of education,” said Dr. Jon Hooten, Executive Director of the Allan Hancock College Foundation. “She brings the right blend of passion, humor, and truth-telling that every organization needs to thrive.”
When asked why education has been so important to her, Maggi explained, “I think because I love to read, I can’t imagine not being able to. That is really the key to being successful. If you can’t or struggle to read, life will become more of a struggle. As a result of that, I am drawn to education. It’s always been something near and dear to my heart.”
While she describes herself as someone who likes to be behind the scenes, her generosity of spirit, compassion, and service has not gone unnoticed. Maggi will be honored for her wonderful contributions to her community at Celebrate Philanthropy on November 5.
Celebrate Philanthropy recognizes individuals, couples or families who, through direct service or financial support, have demonstrated outstanding civic and charitable work in the Santa Maria Valley. Normally, Celebrate Philanthropy is a sold out luncheon held at the Santa Maria Country Club, but due to COVID-19 this year’s event will be virtual and free to the public. For more information and to RSVP, please visit www.SBFoundation.org/CPAwards.
“Maggi Daane’s passion, leadership and unwavering enthusiasm for helping others has made a significant impact for those living in the Santa Maria Valley,” said Jackie Carrera, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “We look forward to honoring her for her wonderful service to the community at our virtual Celebrate Philanthropy event.”
As someone who prefers to stay out of the limelight, Maggi shared that she was stunned and humbled to learn that she had been selected as a Celebrate Philanthropy Honoree. Giving back to others has simply become a way of life for her.
“I find that this community is so generous, it doesn’t matter what fundraiser you go to or what cause is out there, somebody and everybody steps up and helps, and makes life better for those in need,” said Maggi. “To anyone who is looking to volunteer, my message is find your passion first. Whatever you are passionate about, there is absolutely something in this community that meets that passion. It doesn’t matter if its horse therapy, filing in a doctor’s office, or sitting in a surgery waiting room helping the patients and families, there is something for everyone, if you have a calling to volunteer. But first, find your passion!”
