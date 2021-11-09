101621 AG RHS 10.JPG

Arroyo Grande's Makai Puga after scoring during a game against Righetti. 

Puga and Perrett teamed up in Arroyo Grande's first-round win over Madera. Puga had an average game on offense, but scored on a 104-yard interception return and made nine total tackles with a tackle-for-loss. 

Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande RB/DB: 6 carries, 39 yards, TD; 1 catch, 12 yards; 9 tackles, TFL, 104-yard INT return for TD in 49-21 win over Madera.

