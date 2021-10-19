Makai Puga has been dynamic for Arroyo Grande all season and he had one of his best games of the year last Friday. The senior had 92 yards on the ground with two touchdowns, 78 more yards receiving with another score and also made 11 tackles while intercepting a pass to power the Eagles' 39-35 come-from-behind win over Righetti.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande RB/DB: 13 carries, 92 yards, 2 TDs; 9 catches, 78 yards, TD; 11 tackles, INT; 4 punts, 107 yards; 3 kick returns for 114 yards in 39-35 win over Righetti.
