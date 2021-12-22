At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Makai Sat was the area's top offensive lineman. He earned First Team All-Mountain League honors and St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor consistently pointed to Sat for keeping the team's offense on track, even as they switched quarterbacks, relied on two running backs and kept searching for a second option at receiver behind Travis Royal. Sat was the most consistent piece on the St. Joseph offense and he'll be back in 2022.
