The driver of a sedan was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries following a collision with a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. truck on Highway 154 near Paradise Road.

 Contributed, Santa Barbara County Fire Department

A male driver sustained moderate injuries Thursday after his sedan crashed into a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. truck on Highway 154 near Paradise Road.

Around 6:20 p.m., the sedan was traveling westbound on Highway 154 when it collided with the PG&E truck's trailer as it turned left from the eastbound lane onto Paradise Road. The sedan then spun out and hit a guardrail.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene and the driver was transferred to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

The driver of the PG&E trailer was unharmed. 

