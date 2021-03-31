You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in officer-involved shooting ID'd as 26-year-old Lompoc resident
0 comments

Man killed in officer-involved shooting ID'd as 26-year-old Lompoc resident

  • 0

A 26-year-old Lompoc resident was identified Wednesday as the man killed in an officer-involved shooting following an altercation in an alley on Sunday. 

The incident began when Lompoc Police received a report about a man, later identified as Krys Brandon Ruiz, walking northbound on H Street with a handgun, according to Capt. Kevin Martin. 

Officers responded and located Ruiz in the 100 block alley of North H and G streets, where an altercation ensued. Police ultimately shot Ruiz, who sustained a fatal wound and died at the scene. 

The two Lompoc Police officers involved in the shooting were Cpl. Andrew White, a 14-year veteran, and Officer Mauricio Calderon, a 12-year veteran of the department, according to Martin. 

Both officers are on paid administrative leave as the shooting remains under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. 

Anyone who might have information about the incident is asked the contact the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4100 or at sbsheriff.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

William Comstock Brown Jr.
Obituaries

William Comstock Brown Jr.

William (Bill) Brown was born on Sept. 5, 1955, in Los Angeles, Calif., to William Comstock Brown Sr. and Betty Lou (Bundy) Brown. They moved …

Thomas Hale III
Obituaries

Thomas Hale III

Thomas Hale III, age 79, long time resident of Santa Ynez valley, passed away at Hillview Residence in Santa Maria, California, February 19, 2…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News