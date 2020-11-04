You have permission to edit this article.
Marian Community Clinics to offer free drive-through flu shots Saturday
Marian Community Clinics to offer free drive-through flu shots Saturday

Dignity Health's Marian Community Clinics in Santa Maria will offer free drive-through flu vaccines Saturday to equip residents for the 2020 flu season.

The drive-through flu shots will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for adults ages 18 to 64, with supplies limited. No appointments are needed, and free cloth masks will be provided to all participants. 

Public health officials have been encouraging residents to receive their yearly flu vaccination in order to avoid a twin pandemic of both the flu and COVID-19. 

Marian Community Clinics is located at 117 W. Bunny Ave.

Residents also can visit vaccinefinder.org to find nearby locations offering flu vaccinations.

