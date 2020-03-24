Marian Regional adds 56-bed facility in old hospital location

To increase bed capacity for potential patient influxes, Marian Regional Medical Center is converting part of the old hospital on Church Street into a 56-bed facility.

Hospital spokeswoman Megan Maloney said the new beds will be located on the fourth floor of the former hospital in the outpatient center.

"These beds are planned to be ready for patient use next week," she said.

These beds can be used as either general patient beds or acute care beds depending on the need in the coming weeks, Maloney said.

An additional 11-bed facility approved for the Church Street facility is now also open for patient use. With 197 existing beds, 11 additions and the pending 56 beds, Marian Regional Medical Center will have a capacity of 264 beds across its facilities.

