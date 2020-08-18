Marian Regional check-in: Mask-wearing, youth spread and COVID-19 controversy

Question: Some people say it's hard to keep up with all the "changing" information about COVID-19, such as the effectiveness of masks, as scientists' understanding of the virus develops. What are some pieces of information about the virus and prevention that have changed over the past few months?

Ritter: Regarding masks, there really isn’t the flip-flopping but more of a slight change in guidance.

I think part of the confusion was that there was a rush to buy N95 masks, exclusively for caring for hospitalized patients, but not everyone needs an N95. The masking is encouraged because it prevents people who have infection from spreading it around them.

Robertson: The public perception at the beginning of the pandemic, whether an N95 was a protection for the wearer, was confusing. Even the cloth mask or the N95 isn’t just protecting you, it's protecting others.

Question: Has there been another illness in your career that has caused as much controversy as COVID-19?

Ritter: Surely we’ve all dealt with smaller epidemics like this throughout our careers ... for example, HPV was also controversial. But never has the scientific community been questioned as much as it has been throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

There shouldn’t really be as much controversy as there appears to be out there.

If we had a more unified response across the country, we would have been able to prevent more deaths.