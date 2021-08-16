Mark Crisp was named the starting quarterback at the start of his sophomore season at St. Joseph.
Crisp saw that season come to an abrupt end just a few games in after suffering a broken collarbone.
Then came the coronavirus pandemic that wiped out the fall 2020 season.
When Crisp and the Knights finally did get on the field, in the spring of 2021, Crisp had yet again earned the starting QB nod. However, in the second game of the season, Crisp went down again.
In a game at Arroyo Grande on March 26, Crisp's birthday no less, the athletic quarterback took the snap, faked a handoff to running back Brett Burress and sprinted to his left. Crisp got down near the goal line and was tackled low by Arroyo Grande's Christian Camacho.
Crisp stayed down for a few minutes while being attended to by trainers. He finally limped off. His junior season was done.
The 5-foot-11 quarterback suffered a torn ACL, his second season-ending injury.
Two brutal injuries sandwiching a pandemic.
Though down once again, Crisp says he's certainly not out. He's been training with the team and coach Pepe Villaseñor says he should be cleared to play near the end of the regular season in October.
Though Crisp may return to the field, it may not be at quarterback. The Knights have the talented sophomore Caden Cuccia set to start. Cuccia filled in for Crisp in the spring as a freshman.
The Knights have also added San Luis Obispo transfer Darien Mensah to the mix. The Knights even have former Righetti starter Joaquin Cuevas playing safety this fall, meaning Crisp can impact the team at another position if he's ready.
"I've been going to physical therapy twice a week, ever since I tore my ACL," Crisp said. "I've been in the weight room working on my arms just about every day, just to keep my arm ready and trying to get back faster than usual, just to get more games to play."
Crisp said he underwent surgery to repair the torn knee ligament on April 28.
"They did a full repair. I think they used a part of my patella in the process," Crisp said of the procedure.
The fact that Crisp is yet again trying to make his way back from a serious injury is on its own remarkable. Crisp said after he suffered his first major injury in 2019, that he wouldn't return if he suffered another.
"I told myself that if I got hurt again I wasn't going to play. I thought about it and I just can't miss my senior season of football," Crisp said. "It'll probably be my last season. It means a lot to me to come back out and play with my team. I've just been working hard to get back out there."
What's motivating Crisp to work through another arduous rehab program?
"My teammates, my coaches, my family and myself," he said. "I just need to get back out there."
Crisp said he likes being on a team with multiple talented quarterbacks and says that's driven him to compete with them.
"It's exciting, I like the competition," he said. "I'm definitely going to compete and try to start as a quarterback. I can play something else, too. Maybe something on defense, maybe linebacker.
"Quarterback is my main priority. If it doesn't work out, it won't be a big deal to me. I'll just play wherever it's best for the team."
The Knights are set to play at Charter Oak Friday, Aug. 20 in their season opener. They have five Mountain League games in October, starting with Paso Robles on Oct. 1. The Knights play Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley and Righetti to close out their regular season.
