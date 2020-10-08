Mary Buren Elementary students receive pumpkins

In continuation of an annual fall tradition, Guadalupe's Almaguer family gave away homegrown pumpkins to Mary Buren Elementary School students on Tuesday.
In past years, hundreds of pumpkins have been laid on the lawn of Mary Buren for students to choose from.
However, with students currently in a distance learning mode due to COVID-19 restrictions, the school took a different approach.
Families were, instead, able to pick up a pumpkin in a drive-by distribution at the school, with car passengers and volunteers all wearing masks.
