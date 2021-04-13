Matt Simms, Righetti SR DL

Simms was all over the field in the Warriors' shutout win over the Tigers, mirroring a strong performance he had against Paso Robles in the opener. The Righetti defense has only allowed seven points in two games and the senior lineman has been a big part of that.

Simms is a long, quick defensive end who also shows off physicality. Simms can chase quarterbacks, but can also play the run really well, either wrapping up ball-carriers at the line of scrimmage or eating up blocks so his linebackers can clean up.

He's really good. Look out for No. 19 against St. Joseph this weekend, I really want to see who and how he matches up with as St. Joseph has Max Stineman and Makai Sat on the edges and a really good offensive line overall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.