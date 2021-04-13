You are the owner of this article.
Matt Simms, Righetti SR DL
040921 Righetti SLO 04.JPG
Righetti's Matt Simms ahead of Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.

Simms was all over the field in the Warriors' shutout win over the Tigers, mirroring a strong performance he had against Paso Robles in the opener. The Righetti defense has only allowed seven points in two games and the senior lineman has been a big part of that.

Simms is a long, quick defensive end who also shows off physicality. Simms can chase quarterbacks, but can also play the run really well, either wrapping up ball-carriers at the line of scrimmage or eating up blocks so his linebackers can clean up. 

He's really good. Look out for No. 19 against St. Joseph this weekend, I really want to see who and how he matches up with as St. Joseph has Max Stineman and Makai Sat on the edges and a really good offensive line overall. 

