Max Perrett, Arroyo Grande, JR QB
Max Perrett, Arroyo Grande, JR QB

032621 SJHS AGHS 09.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Max Perrett prepares for the coin toss during the game against St. Joseph.

Perrett has been thrust into the fire this spring, playing a difficult Mountain League schedule in his first varsity experience. 

Arroyo Grande is one of the many schools facing more difficulties this spring than you'd expect, but I wouldn't worry too much, this pandemic is making for a weird season and I think Arroyo Grande will be back to normal in the fall and Perrett is gaining some valuable experience in this five-game season.

He went 20-for-32 for 227 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Paso Robles. Perrett has completed 44-of-87 passes for 413 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in four games.

