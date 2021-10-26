Power Rankings 04

Arroyo Grande Max Perrett throws during the 48-47 win over Lompoc.

Arroyo Grande's junior quarterback Max Perrett had another strong outing as the Eagles crushed the Titans 37-14. He topped 200 yards passing and threw two scores as the Eagles rolled to a 37-14 win Saturday. Can he keep it going Friday in the big game against Paso Robles? We'll find out.

Max Perrett, Arroyo Grande QB: 11 for 20, 202 yards, 2 TDs, INT in 37-14 win over Nipomo.

