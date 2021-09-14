091021 LHS AGHS Football 05.JPG

Arroyo Grande Max Perrett throws during Friday's 48-47 win over Lompoc.

Max Perrett, Arroyo Grande QB: 15 for 20 passing, 296 yards, 4 TDs; nine carries, 80 yards, TD.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments