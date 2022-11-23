121821 Toys For Tots Lompoc 07.JPG
Unsorted donations stored before they were put into gift bags during the Toys For Toys distribution at the Lompoc Veteran's Memorial Building in 2021.

 Len Wood Contributor

Mechanics Bank is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program this holiday season to help ensure less fortunate children can receive a gift.

Customers and community members are invited to donate new, unwrapped toys at participating North County branches through Dec. 15. This allows time for Toys for Tots volunteers to sort and distribute the toys where they are needed locally.

Participating locations are:

  • 905 Guadalupe St., Guadalupe
  • 828 North H St., Lompoc
  • 519 East Main St., Santa Maria —-call them
  • 1554 South Broadway, Santa Maria—---call them
  • 110 E Clark Ave, Santa Maria

Parents and legal guardians who want to request for a toy for a child should visit Toys for Tots’ “Request a Toy page,” which will direct them to their local Toys for Tots program for more information (https://www.toysfortots.org/request_toys/apply-for-toys.aspx).

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

