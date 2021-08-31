Mikey Gills 03

Santa Ynez' Mikey Gills runs with the ball during a game at Nipomo. Gills had 16 tackles in the Pirates' 26-21 win over Fillmore on Friday.

Mikey Gills, Santa Ynez LB: 16 total tackles (six solo), 2 TFLs; 1.5 sacks in 26-21 win over Fillmore.

