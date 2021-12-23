Defensive Player of the Year 03

Santa Ynez linebacker Mikey Gills during a game against Nordhoff this season. Gills was named the Pacific View League Defensive Player of the Year.

Gills is a player with gaudy stats. He patrolled the middle of the Santa Ynez defense and racked up 127 total tackles on the year, 42 of which were solo. He had eight tackles-for-loss and forced two fumbles.

Gills was named the Pacific View League's Defensive Player of the Year. 

Mikey Gills, Santa Ynez, SR LB: 127 total tackles (42 solo), 8 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles. 

