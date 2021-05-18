MJ Lundberg
Michahjuliana Lundberg, seen as she drives a forehand shot during a road match against San Luis Obispo in 2019, won the Mountain League singles title last weekend.

The St. Joseph tennis star rolled to the Mountain League singles title on Saturday. She won all her sets while dropping just two games to win the singles crown.

