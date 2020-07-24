MLB Glance for Sunday

American League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Boston
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Toronto
|1
|1
|.500
|½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|_
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Oakland
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Saturday's Games
Baltimore 7, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 1
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Houston 7, Seattle 2
Colorado 3, Texas 2
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Detroit 6, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, late
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 10:05 a.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Toronto (Hatch 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 0-0) at Boston (Weber 0-0), 10:35 a.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 12:40 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:35 p.m.
National League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Miami
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|.000
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 7, Miami 1
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Colorado 3, Texas 2
Detroit 6, Cincinnati 4
Arizona at San Diego, late
Sunday's Games
Miami (Ureña 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 10:05 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 10:05 a.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 11:15 a.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 11:20 a.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 11:35 a.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-0), 4:08 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Arizona at San Diego, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:35 p.m.
