A local car club is celebrating 21 years of raising money for students in Allan Hancock College’s industrial technology program this September.
The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club will host its annual All Ford Car Show to benefit Hancock students on Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Orcutt Union Plaza, located at 201 S. Broadway, Santa Maria.
The club’s long-running event has raised more than $80,000 for scholarships benefiting Hancock’s industrial technology students over the last 21 years.
“This event is a great opportunity to come together and give back to our community and we look forward to hosting it every year,” said Jay McCord, a Model A Ford Club member and car show chairman. “Many of the students that received past scholarships now have successful careers in their industry.”
The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club has been a long-time supporter of Hancock’s auto body and auto technology programs. Founded by Chuck Bailey, a former Hancock instructor, and Van Newkirk, the club started its partnership with Hancock with two scholarships for $200 each.
To learn more about this year’s All Ford Car Show and swap meet, visit https://www.santamariamodelaclub.com or call 805-598-8133.