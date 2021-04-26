You have permission to edit this article.
Monday, April 19
INCIDENT — At 4:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 300 block of West Orchard Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

