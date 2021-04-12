You have permission to edit this article.
Monday, April 5
Monday, April 5

INCIDENT — At 1:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 100 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1800 block of South Thornburg Street.

ARREST — At 4:53 p.m., Tristan Gilford, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of East Mill Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and warrants.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

