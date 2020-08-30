You have permission to edit this article.
Monday, Aug. 24
Monday, Aug. 24

INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.

ARREST — At 3:57 a.m., Jesse Gilbert Sanchez, 20, was arrested on a Ramey warrant in the 700 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and first-degree burglary.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

