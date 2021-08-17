INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 2300 block of Carrasco Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of Cooley Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an aggravated trespassing in the 1000 block of West Lee Drive.
