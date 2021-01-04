You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday, Dec. 21
0 comments

Monday, Dec. 21

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Mill Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.

ARREST — At 6:25 a.m., Hugo Ramirez, 41, was arrested on a warrant in the 1000 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm; unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon; unlawfully possessing a loaded firearm; assault with intent to rape; and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

ARREST — At 6:23 p.m., Jacob Parra, 24, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

ARREST — At 8:29 p.m., Timothy Bassett, 61, was arrested in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.

ARREST — At 11:40 p.m., Nancy Mastropieri, 68, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Baylor Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and elder abuse.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County
Local

Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County

  • Updated

Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic “the new reality.” Many people yearn for a return to the way things were just one year ago. But once the pandemic is gone, will life return to “the old reality”? Experts in various sectors say no.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News