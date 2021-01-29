Monday, Dec. 28

INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of East Stowell Road.
ARREST — At 1:01 a.m., Fernando Ortega, 57, was arrested in the 2300 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of torture, kidnapping, witness intimidation and violating a domestic violence restraining order resulting in injury and threats.
ARREST — At 6:01 p.m., Alberto Arroyo, 29, was arrested near the intersection of South Pine and West Jones streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.
