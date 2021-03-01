You have permission to edit this article.
Monday, Feb. 22
INCIDENT — At 5:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Taylor Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North Blosser Road and Hidden Pines Way.

INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of South Speed Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Cypress Street and South East Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Newlove Drive and South Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of North Curryer and West Chapel streets.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

