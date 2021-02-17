You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday, Feb. 8
0 comments

Monday, Feb. 8

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 5:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Williams Street and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 500 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 2:26 a.m., Victoria Callaway, 18, was arrested in the 1200 block of Mira Flores Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Benita Wilson
Obituaries

Benita Wilson

Benita Wilson died on January 30, 2021, surrounded in love by her family. Benita was born Lillian Benita Davis, December 4, 1937, in Jacksonvi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News