Monday, Jan. 18

INCIDENT — At 2:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 1:35 p.m., Moises Felipe, 21, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:59 p.m., Dustin Klucker, 31, was arrested near the intersection of Blosser Road and Knudsen Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and conspiracy.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!