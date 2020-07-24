Monday, July 13
Monday, July 13

ARREST — Deputies were called to the intersection of First Street and Elverhoy Way in Solvang shortly before 2 p.m. to investigate a report of a man walking in the roadway and throwing a backpack.

The man identified himself as Joshua Cain, but deputies were unable to find a match to someone of that name with the information he provided, and when he was asked simple questions, he allegedly was unable to articulate coherent answers and exhibited signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

He was arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated on drugs in public and booked into County Jail.

INCIDENT — A vehicle stolen in Lompoc was recovered in the 1400 block of Aarhus Drive in Solvang after it was parked there with its windows rolled down for three days.

The registered owner was contacted and took possession of the vehicle.

ARREST — Deputies were called to the Avenue of Flags in Buellton about 6:35 p.m. to investigate a reported hit-and-run involving a woman whose vehicle towing a trailer struck a gas pump at the 76 gas station.

The woman, identified as Christina Linn, gave her phone number to the station manager, then allegedly began yelling at him and drove away. Leaving the gas station, deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle parked behind Motel 6 on McMurray Road with a woman inside and a man standing outside.

When deputies questioned Linn about the hit-and-run, she allegedly became aggressive and challenged deputies to a fight, and as she was being detained in handcuffs, she alleged kicked one deputy and tried to kick another.

Speaking with the man, identified as Ryan Hebert, deputies discovered a warrant for his arrest had been issued in Shasta County.

Hebert was arrested on the warrant, Linn was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, and both were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. Linn’s vehicle and trailer were towed away.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

