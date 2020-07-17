Monday, July 13:
INCIDENT — At 4:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of West College Avenue and North T Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.

ARREST — At 12:10 p.m., Issac Velez, 20, of Lompoc was arrested in an unspecified location in Goleta and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person and a gang enhancement.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

Green space: Lompoc cannabis dispensary transforms downtown vacant lot into gathering spot
Green space: Lompoc cannabis dispensary transforms downtown vacant lot into gathering spot

Leaders at Elevate Lompoc, a cannabis dispensary at 118 South H St., marked their store’s one-year anniversary by working out an agreement last month that will allow the dispensary to use the small lot immediately to its south for a wide range of events and promotions. When not in use by the dispensary, the new-look pocket park will be open to the public as a community garden, or simply as a green space for relaxation.

