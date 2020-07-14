Monday, July 6

INCIDENT — At 12:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — Javier Morello, 19, was arrested in the area of El Camino Street and Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and a gang enhancement.
ARREST — Alex Garza, 22, was arrested in the area of Philbric and Betteravia roads and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury and driving on a suspended license.
* Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
