Monday, March 1
Monday, March 1

INCIDENT — At 2:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of West Creston Street and North Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Broadway and East Main Street.

ARREST — At 12:33 a.m., Clarence Caldwell, 40, was arrested in the 800 block of North Barbara Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:26 a.m., Eladio Herrera, 63, was arrested in the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive in Tanglewood and booked into Santa Barbara County on suspicion of murder.

ARREST — At 2:22 p.m., Linda Woods, 24, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

