Monday, March 29

INCIDENT — At 2:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of South O Place.
INCIDENT — At 6:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
