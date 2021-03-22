You have permission to edit this article.
Monday, March 8
Monday, March 8

INCIDENT — At 7:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 800 block of North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of South Seventh Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Chestnut Avenue and North M Street.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.

Laurene Campbell Roberts
Obituaries

Laurene Campbell Roberts

Laurene Joy Campbell Roberts, Rene, Grandma Rene, Ma, Momo, passed away on Sunday, March 7th in Santa Barbara, California with Family by her side.

