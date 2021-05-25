INCIDENT — At 2:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 300 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of East Maple Avenue that resulted in a arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 300 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of North H Street.
