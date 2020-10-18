You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday, Oct. 12
0 comments

Monday, Oct. 12

  • Updated
  • 0

INCIDENT — At 12:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2400 block South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 5:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 800 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.

ARREST — At 9:23 a.m., Michael Terrill, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of West Stowell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and a parole violation.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+11
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News