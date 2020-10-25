Monday, Oct. 19

INCIDENT — At 9:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1500 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 1:29 p.m., Elisa Garcia, 33, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 6:47 p.m., Jorge Calderon Garcia, 22, was arrested in the 3900 block of Orcutt Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
